Digicel customers 'chase gold' with SportsMax app

KINGSTON, Jamaica— SportsMax, the official Caribbean Broadcaster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has announced that it is helping Digicel customers to support athletes as they chase gold.

The company in a statement shared that Digicel customers on a Digicel Prime Bundle will have access to the Games live via the SportMax app, using the app’s dedicated data allotment.

Nasha-Monique Douglas, Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel, commented, “We have all had to wait an additional year for the excitement of the Olympic Games to come around once more and now they’re finally here. With 33 sports being represented in 339 events, there is a lot to look forward to, and SportsMax is bringing the action, live at your fingertips.”

The statement explained that the SportsMax app allows users to cast from their mobile devices to their TV or any other big screen, and has exclusive content and the latest sports news and coverage.

For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the app will have two dedicated live channels, with over 800 hours of content, including a focus on Caribbean athletes, along with preview and review shows with highlights and analysis, 24-hour medal table, event schedules and the latest news articles and stories.

Douglas continued, “We are very proud of our brand ambassadors, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Briana Williams are part of the Jamaican contingent that will be flying our flag high in Tokyo. We wish them all the best at the Olympics. All of us will be watching them represent Jamaica live via SportsMax.

“With entry to Japan banned from 159 countries (except athletes, support staff and media), having access to the live games is the next best thing to being there in person. And for Digicel customers on a Digicel Prime Bundle they can tune in and watch the Games on the SportsMax app using dedicated data, which means no need to worry about depleting their any- use data allotment.”