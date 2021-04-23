Digicel donates 30 smartphones to assist CDEMA volcano relief in St Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent — Digicel says the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Authority (CDEMA) has been hooked up and mobilised with a donation of 30 smartphones in a further move to support the urgent relief and recovery activities in St Vincent & the Grenadines in light of the La Soufriere volcanic activity.

The company said the smartphones come fully loaded with prime bundles featuring 222 GB of data to 12 GB any use data and 1000 network minutes and 400 cross-network minutes.

“CDEMA thanks Digicel for its generous contribution of mobile devices, which will enhance the work of the response teams on the ground. This kind of real-time partner support is critical during this crisis situation in coordinating humanitarian efforts for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” CDEMA Acting Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley said.

Commenting on the donation, Digicel St Vincent & the Grenadines CEO, Fanta Williams said, “It's our job to help keep people safe and to keep them connected. And of course, at times like these, being connected is of fundamental importance — so we're happy to be hooking CDEMA up with smartphones and data-packed plans so that they can get on with the important work of helping people in need.”