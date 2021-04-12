Digicel donates US$500,000 towards St Vincent relief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Digicel Group has announced the donation of US$500,000 worth of items to support urgent relief efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines following volcanic activity of Le Soufriere, which was left thousands of citizens displaced.

Digicel said it will work with the Government of St Vincent & the Grenadines to identify immediate needs — as well as procuring and shipping items identified as urgently needed in these early stages by the National Emergency Management Organisation.

Commenting on the assistance, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: “With our priorities being helping to keep people safe and keeping them connected, it's at times like these that our natural instinct is to want to do everything we can to help. As a company, as a team and as the Digicel family, we are here for the people of St Vincent & the Grenadines and ready to help in a meaningful way.”

“We take our responsibility as a provider of critical national infrastructure very seriously. Ably and energetically led by Fanta Williams, our CEO for Digicel St Vincent & the Grenadines, our Business Continuity Management teams are mobilised on-island and across the Caribbean and our focus is on ensuring our network serves the needs of the people at this critical and unsettling time — and that we come through this together,” O'Brien added.