Digicel donates US$500,000 towards St Vincent relief

Digicel donates US$500,000 towards St Vincent reliefMonday, April 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Digicel Group has announced the donation of US$500,000 worth of items to support urgent relief efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines following volcanic activity of Le Soufriere, which was left thousands of citizens displaced.
Digicel said it will work with the Government of St Vincent & the Grenadines to identify immediate needs — as well as procuring and shipping items identified as urgently needed in these early stages by the National Emergency Management Organisation.
Commenting on the assistance, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: “With our priorities being helping to keep people safe and keeping them connected, it's at times like these that our natural instinct is to want to do everything we can to help. As a company, as a team and as the Digicel family, we are here for the people of St Vincent & the Grenadines and ready to help in a meaningful way.”
“We take our responsibility as a provider of critical national infrastructure very seriously. Ably and energetically led by Fanta Williams, our CEO for Digicel St Vincent & the Grenadines, our Business Continuity Management teams are mobilised on-island and across the Caribbean and our focus is on ensuring our network serves the needs of the people at this critical and unsettling time — and that we come through this together,” O'Brien added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy