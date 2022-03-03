Digicel gives all customers free calls and texts to Ukraine

Kingston, Jamaica – In a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine and their loved ones and supporters around the world, Digicel said it is giving customers across the Caribbean and Central America the ability to call and text from their home country to Ukraine for free effective Thursday, March 3.

Commenting, Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO, said; “We know how important it is to be able to stay connected with friends and loved ones – no more so than at a time like this. We encourage everyone to reach out to their people in the Ukraine to let them know they're not alone and that the world is with them.”

President Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine last week, sparking a violent war and global turmoil.