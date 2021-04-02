Digicel hosts online gospel concert at 6:00 pm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With Jamaicans facing another Easter weekend lockdown, Digicel will again bring friends and families closer with an inspirational Good Friday edition of the Digicel Unplugged virtual concert.

The praise-filled online event boasts a stirring lineup of gospel artistes, including Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Rhoda Isabella, and Sherlon Russell.

Powered by the region’s number one music app for local content, the concert will be aired live on D’Music from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a live simulcast on Digicel’s Facebook and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.

Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, noted: “As the holiest season on the national calendar, Easter is the perfect time for us to come together in virtual praise and worship, even during lockdown.”

“This is part of what being a digital operator to our customer means to us. We are constantly focused on providing meaningful entertainment and enhanced digital experiences for you to enjoy every moment of our service. This includes enjoying our family of lifestyle apps that enable you to live your best digital life, even during lockdown,” she continued.