Digicel hosts online gospel concert at 6:00 pm

Digicel hosts online gospel concert at 6:00 pmFriday, April 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — With Jamaicans facing another Easter weekend lockdown, Digicel will again bring friends and families closer with an inspirational Good Friday edition of the Digicel Unplugged virtual concert.
The praise-filled online event boasts a stirring lineup of gospel artistes, including Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Rhoda Isabella, and Sherlon Russell.
Powered by the region’s number one music app for local content, the concert will be aired live on D’Music from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a live simulcast on Digicel’s Facebook and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.
Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, noted: “As the holiest season on the national calendar, Easter is the perfect time for us to come together in virtual praise and worship, even during lockdown.”
“This is part of what being a digital operator to our customer means to us. We are constantly focused on providing meaningful entertainment and enhanced digital experiences for you to enjoy every moment of our service. This includes enjoying our family of lifestyle apps that enable you to live your best digital life, even during lockdown,” she continued.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy