Digicel on board as sponsors of Carifta Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecoms giant Digicel has joined forces with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Carifta Games in a partnership worth $12 million.

The cheque was handed over in a press briefing on Wednesday at the offices of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

In a release, Digicel's brand marketing manager, Reshima Kelly Williams, said the company "is proud of its long-standing relationship with development of athletics and sport talent in the region” adding that the Carifta Games is where some of the finest talent in the region has been unearthed and that Digicel is exceedingly proud to bring the action to the people of this region.

She noted that Digicel is proud to represent the best athletes in the region "from grassroots to greatness."

JAAA President, Garth Gayle, said he was pleased with the partnership and has given his assurance that “the Games will be staged using the best officials and volunteers available to ensure the meet is a resounding success.”

Chairman of the LOC, Dr Mike Fennell used his remarks to reiterate the mission of Jamaica to put on a successful event, to ensure the junior athletes have a platform to showcase the talent that is in the region.

The Carifta Games will be held in Kingston, at the National Stadium, April 16 - 18. So far, just over 500 athletes have entered from 24 countries.