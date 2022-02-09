Digicel on board as sponsors of Carifta Games

Digicel on board as sponsors of Carifta GamesWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecoms giant Digicel has joined forces with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Carifta Games in a partnership worth $12 million.
The cheque was handed over in a press briefing on Wednesday at the offices of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).
In a release, Digicel's brand marketing manager, Reshima Kelly Williams, said the company "is proud of its long-standing relationship with development of athletics and sport talent in the region” adding that the Carifta Games is where some of the finest talent in the region has been unearthed and that Digicel is exceedingly proud to bring the action to the people of this region.
She noted that Digicel is proud to represent the best athletes in the region "from grassroots to greatness."
JAAA President, Garth Gayle, said he was pleased with the partnership and has given his assurance that “the Games will be staged using the best officials and volunteers available to ensure the meet is a resounding success.”
Chairman of the LOC, Dr Mike Fennell used his remarks to reiterate the mission of Jamaica to put on a successful event, to ensure the junior athletes have a platform to showcase the talent that is in the region.
The Carifta Games will be held in Kingston, at the National Stadium, April 16 - 18. So far, just over 500 athletes have entered from 24 countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy