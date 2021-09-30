Digicel says 100% of senior executives and 70% of staff in Jamaica vaccinated against COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In light of the COVID-19 mandate issued by the company yesterday, telecommunications giant, Digicel, has revealed that 100 per cent of their senior Jamaica executives have been vaccinated. Additionally, approximately 70 per cent of their staff in Jamaica have also been vaccinated, the company said.



The company was responding to questions by OBSERVER ONLINE after revelation that come October 15, all Digicel employees will need to present proof of partial or full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test every 14 days, in order to continue performing their jobs.



The company's position has garnered a backlash from the public opining that Digicel's move is tantamount to forced vaccination of its staff.



When asked about the views the public would form as a result of their stance, Digicel did not respond, indicating only that "beating this pandemic and being able to get back to doing the things we know and love relies on us all acting together."



The group thanked members of the public, including their own staff, who have taken the jab, dubbing it "the right decision to keep themselves and others safe."



In a letter dated Wednesday, September 29, Digicel took a clear stance on its approach to the COVID vaccination. The company indicated that as of October 15 “any employee who is unable to produce a current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, and who cannot attend work for that reason, will be required to take the days on which they are absent as unpaid leave.”



It also outlined that, where applicable, employees can choose to have the days absent subtracted from their vacation allowance.



Checks by OBSERVER ONLINE revealed that a PCR test costs upwards of $20,000.