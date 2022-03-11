Digital platform now ready to manage mining operations – Shaw

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaican Mining Cadastre (JAMINCAD) was officially launched on Friday, March 11, at the Mines and Geology Division of the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The Mining Cadastre is a computerised database that allows users to locate different types of known mineral deposits across Jamaica, the locations and boundaries of areas licensed for mining, location of housing, roads, upcoming developments and protected areas bordering mined and unmined deposits, and manage and track the status and performance of mining licence applications.

Funding for the project was provided by the European Union under the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme.

In delivering the keynote address at the launch, Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw congratulated the teams from the Ministry, the UNDP and project consultants Compet-Terra on international cooperation for making the project a reality.

He acknowledged the strong partnership and support that the European Union has offered to Jamaica's mining and minerals sector, particularly through the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme.

“The UNDP and EU have offered a crucial partnership geared towards building the profile and improving the management of the development minerals industry in Jamaica,” Shaw said.

The Mining Cadastre, the Minister said, is timely and augurs well for the country's path to economic recovery.

“This tool has come at a time when the need for investments is increased significantly, which is pivotal to realising growth and development, especially as we work to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic” Shaw stated.

Resident Representative, UNDP Multi-Country Office, Denise Antonio, said that this was another milestone in Jamaica's bold mission to become a digital society.

She explained that going forward, mining and quarry stakeholders will be able to do business online using JAMINCAD.

“Because of this development, Jamaica is on the path to achieving the national vision for digital transformation,” she said, adding that tedious paper-based processes for securing mining and mineral export licences have now been replaced.

Antonio pointed out that by going digital, government agencies have boosted their capacity to monitor compliance, manage the industry and generate data, which are all keys to strengthening productivity, efficiency and planning.

JAMINCAD will be utilised by artisanal miners, quarry operators, geologists, mining investors and government agencies.