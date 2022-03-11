Digital platform now ready to manage mining operations – Shaw

Digital platform now ready to manage mining operations – ShawFriday, March 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaican Mining Cadastre (JAMINCAD) was officially launched on Friday, March 11, at the Mines and Geology Division of the Ministry of Transport and Mining.
The Mining Cadastre is a computerised database that allows users to locate different types of known mineral deposits across Jamaica, the locations and boundaries of areas licensed for mining, location of housing, roads, upcoming developments and protected areas bordering mined and unmined deposits, and manage and track the status and performance of mining licence applications.
Funding for the project was provided by the European Union under the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme.
“The UNDP and EU have offered a crucial partnership geared towards building the profile and improving the management of the development minerals industry in Jamaica,” Shaw said.
The Mining Cadastre, the Minister said, is timely and augurs well for the country's path to economic recovery.
“This tool has come at a time when the need for investments is increased significantly, which is pivotal to realising growth and development, especially as we work to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic” Shaw stated.
Resident Representative, UNDP Multi-Country Office, Denise Antonio, said that this was another milestone in Jamaica's bold mission to become a digital society.
She explained that going forward, mining and quarry stakeholders will be able to do business online using JAMINCAD.
JAMINCAD will be utilised by artisanal miners, quarry operators, geologists, mining investors and government agencies.
