Digital vaccination card access delayed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The COVID-19 digital vaccination cards which were to be made available to the public on Monday has been delayed due to technical difficulties.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the announcement in a press release moments ago.

However, the ministry said it is working to resolve the technical difficulties.

It apologised for any inconveniences caused and said the public will be kept updated on the developments.

Last week, the ministry advised that the digital vax cards would be accessible to the public via vaxcert.moh.gov.jm come December 20.

Read: MOH says digital vaccination cards to be available by December 20

This means that persons who have received their COVID-19 shots should be able to download their vaccination verification cards from the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website as proof that they have received the jab.

The digital cards are expected to bring Jamaica in line with global COVID-19 vaccination standards.