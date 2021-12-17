Dinthill, Manning's advance to D'Cup semis

DRAX HALL, St Ann—Former champions Dinthill Technical qualified for their fourth straight daCosta Cup semi-finals, while Manning's Schools are into the top four for the first time since 2005, after topping their quarter-final groups today.

Dinthill Technical stayed perfect in Group 1, edging Edwin Allen High 1-0 at Drax Hall, winning their third game in the quarter-final, while Manning's School were held 1-1 by former seven-time champions Munro College in their Group 2 game at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

Dinthill Technical and Manning's School will now meet in one semi-final set for January and have also booked their spots in the ISSA Champions Cup competition.

Also today, four of the eight qualifiers to the Ben Francis KO were decided— from Group 1, Edwin Allen and Christiana High, who beat William Knibb Memorial 3-2 have advanced, and in Group 2 Munro College will be joined by Vere Technical, who outscored Happy Grove High 4-3.

At Drax Hall, Thiamba Chin scored in the first half for Dinthill Technical as they maintained their run of not conceding a goal all season to nine games.

Dinthill Technical, who won their two daCosta Cup titles in 1979 and 1981, are qualifying for the top four of the daCosta Cup for the fourth straight season.

At the STETHS Sports Complex, Abeena Wallace gave Manning's School the lead when he headed in from a corner in the 67th minute and looked to be cruising to a third straight win in the quarter-finals before a spectacular effort from Munro College's Sean Kenyon spotted the Manning's goalkeeper off his line and curled a 25-yard shot in to the top right hand corner of the goal in the 89th minute.

Also yesterday, Nevaughn Myrie scored two penalties while Omario Walters and Malcolm Lennon scored one each for Vere Tech who outscored Happy Grove 4-3.

Vere Technical, who scored nine goals in their three games, had been outscored in their previous two games, losing by the odd goal as Tevonne Miller scored twice yesterday, and Jevaughn Thompson got the other to keep the margin close.

At Drax Hall, Christiana High edged William Knibb Memorial 3-2 with goals from Omari Brown, Kevaughn Brown and Dinari Burke.

-Paul Reid