Dinthill, Manning’s, Edwin Allen win D’Cup quarterfinals today

ST ANN, Jamaica — Former champions Dinthill Technical, as well as Manning’s School and Edwin Allen High, continued their race for a place in the semi-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition after impressive wins today.

Dinthill Technical extended their streak of games without conceding a goal to eight games as they ended William Knibb’s title hopes with a 3-0 win at Manchester High before Edwin Allen beat Christiana High 4-0 while Manning’s School swamped Happy Grove High 6-0 at Drax Hall.

All three were winning back-to-back games to improve to six points but while Manning’s School lead Group 2, Dinthill Technical and Edwin Allen are tied on points in Group 1 and separated by a single goal in the tie breaker.

In another game played yesterday, Munro College snapped a three-game winless run by outscoring an unlucky Vere Technical 4-3 at Kirkvine as the losers were going down by a single goal in a high scoring game for the second straight time.

At Drax Hall, Jhamaleek Porter scored two goals while Abeena Wallace, Javin Williams, Jahmaro Hall and Rushawn Graham all scored on each as the Everton Tomlinson-coached Manning’s School scored their widest margin of win this season.

On Saturday, Manning’s School led Vere Technical 3-0 before hanging on for a slender victory but had no issues against Happy Grove who had drawn their first game in the second round.

Munro College moved into second place in Group 2 on four points after edging Vere Technical with Ceon Falconer scoring twice and Xarier Bruce and Gevonie Foster also getting on the score sheet.

Dinthill Technical and Edwin Allen set up what must be a mouth watering, winner take all clash on Saturday, after both won their first two games and are tied on points at the top of Group 1 on six points.

Gary Mills scored a hat trick for Dinthill Technical as they snuffed out William Knibb’s hopes of a first ever senior football title as the Trelawny school ended with 10 players.

Mills’ 17th minute goal gave Dinthill Technical the lead at half time and he added goals in the 59th and 66th minutes as William Knibb’s Tajoy Cooper was sent off in the 64th minute.

In the second game at Manchester High, Edwin Allen kept on course for their first title with Richard Henry scoring twice to take his tally of the season to 11 goals, while Jaheim Thomas and Akeem Mullings also scored against Christiana High, who were conceding four goals for the second consecutive game.

Christiana High finished the game with 10 players after Devon Williams was sent off in the 64th minute.

Paul A Reid