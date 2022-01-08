Dinthill beat JC, into Champions Cup final

Dinthill beat JC, into Champions Cup finalSaturday, January 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Dinthill Technical will meet Clarendon College in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Digicel Champions Cup competition after beating former champions Jamaica College 5-4 on penalty kicks after they played out a 0-0 draw in their semi-final game at the Stadium East field on Saturday.
It will be the first time since the inception of the competition that two daCosta Cup teams will meet in the final.
It was the first game all season that Dinthill Technical had failed to score in regulation 90 minutes, but they kept their cool to score all five penalties and will vie for their first hold on the trophy next Saturday.
In the first semi-final game Clarendon College booked back- to- back spots in the final after knocking out holders Kingston College 2-0.
A missed penalty from Jamaica College's Michael Graham in the shootout was the difference as all five Dinthill Technical players scored.
Gary Mills, Tamish Richardson, Jaheim Thomas, Shamier Hutchinson and Shameer Martin all scored for Dinthill Technical, while Romaine Blake, Marlon Pennycooke, Duncan McKenzie and Tarick Ximines were successful from the spot for Jamaica College.
-Paul A Reid
