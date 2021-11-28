Dinthill join Garvey in D'Cup quarters

DRAX HALL, St Ann – Former champions Dinthill Technical High joined Garvey Maceo High as the first two schools to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition after beating Charlemont High 3-0 in their Zone H game played at Drax Hall in St Ann on Saturday.

Dinthill Technical's fourth win and a draw ensure they cannot finish lower than second in Zone H. Garvey Maceo High won their fifth straight on Friday and, even with two play-off games to come, cannot finish lower than second place in Zone F.

At Drax Hall, Dayeshaniel Russell scored a brace to lead Dinthill Technical to the next round as Shamar Hutchinson scored the other in their win over Charlemont High.

Ocho Rios High climbed into second place with their 3-0 win over York Castle High. They are tied with Charlemont High on eight points but the St Ann school lead on goal-difference.

William Knibb Memorial meanwhile joined Garvey Maceo with five straight wins after crushing Maldon High 5-0 in their Zone A game played at Martha Brae. Mark Lewis snapped a two-game goal drought to score his eighth goal of the competition as he teamed with Kernel Peart, Kevin Clarke, Olivier Brown and Onardo Dixon to lead the them to their best ever start and within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

Camarco Brown scored a brace for Herbert Morrison in their hard fought 2-1 win over Holland High to stay in second place, two points ahead of Cornwall College who also laboured to a 2-0 win over Spot Valley High with goals from Brandon Timberlake and Mikhail Samuels, both in the first 25 minutes of the game.

In the other game, Tavin Leslie scored a brace for Irwin High who held off St James High 3-2.

Paul Reid