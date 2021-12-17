Dinthill mentally prepared to make final four in DaCosta cup, coach says

KINGSTON, Jamaica— It's been so far so good for Dinthill Technical High School in the quarter-final round of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup.

Two wins from two games and a total of seven goals scored and none conceded, sees them top of Group 1. Now they need just a draw against Edwin Allen High, who have matched them stride for stride while scoring a goal-less in this round.

Though not at their ruthless best, Dinthill were clinical in seeing off a feisty William Knibb 3-0 on Tuesday, much to the delight of head coach Oneil Thomas.

“I am happy with the performance. The field isn't up to the standard that we normally play on…we didn't really get our passing game together. Our team likes to pass the ball around, but it worked out.

“We dug in and got three points and that is important,” he said.

Thomas was also pleased with the performance of their main striker Garey Mills who scored all three goals for Dinthill at Manchester High.

“He was missing a lot of chances over the past few weeks and we worked on a lot of finishing and we see it coming to the fore. We hoped today would be one of the days and today he scored three.”

Ever the perfectionist, Thomas had hoped for more but was prepared to accept what his forward delivered.

“He could have scored more but that is how it is, three is enough.”

Having done what they needed to do, even before Edwin Allen played and defeated Christiana High, Thomas said that though it isn't a given, his team is mentally prepared to make the final four of the DaCosta Cup.

“We are still taking it one game at a time. We are not saying we are there as yet, we just know we have another game left. It can go any way, but we are preparing to go to the semifinal.”

After an honest assessment of his team's performance on Tuesday, Thomas said that he would be heading back to the training ground to fix some things in midfield ahead of the big clash today against a team just as determined to make it to the final four.

“We have seen some things that have gone wrong in the middle of the field…so we have to go home and do some more work,” he said.

Dinthill Technical and Edwin Allen will face each other at Drax Hall at 3:00 pm today knowing that at the end of 90 minutes, one will continue in the DaCosta Cup and the other will be contesting the Ben Francis Cup in January.