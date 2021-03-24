Disarmed robber makes off with $950,000

Disarmed robber makes off with $950,000Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A robber made off with $950,000 in cash but not before he was disarmed of a Glock pistol during a robbery in New Kingston yesterday.
According to police reports, about 2:07 pm, the complainant was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of cash amounting to $950,000.
A struggle reportedly ensued between the robber and the complainant during which the robber was disarmed before running off with the cash.
The police were summoned and the firearm handed over.
Investigations are ongoing.
