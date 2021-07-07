Discarded trio return for Windies ODI series against Aussies

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies selectors on Wednesday named a 13-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Australia later this month.

The side, led by Kieron Pollard, includes the trio of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell, all of whom played their last ODI over a year ago.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who made a surprise debut against Sri Lanka last March, has also kept his place in the squad.

The series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados from July 20-24.

SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.