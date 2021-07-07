Discarded trio return for Windies ODI series against Aussies

Discarded trio return for Windies ODI series against AussiesWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies selectors on Wednesday named a 13-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Australia later this month.
The side, led by Kieron Pollard, includes the trio of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell, all of whom played their last ODI over a year ago.
Fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who made a surprise debut against Sri Lanka last March, has also kept his place in the squad.
The series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados from July 20-24.
SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy