Dispute over goat leaves Westmoreland man dead

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The last time Venese Ebanks saw her common-law husband, 43-year-old fisherman, Marlon 'Kirk' Richards, he was fresh from a bath after making Sunday dinner.

About five minutes later she heard shouts coming from outside. She went to see what the commotion was about and saw Richards' body in a pool of blood at a shop near their home at Blacks Bay, in Belmont, Westmoreland.

“Mi neva know seh today a did the last day Kirk did a guh deh yah wid mi,” a distraught Ebanks told OBSERVER ONLINE. “Him just done cooking our dinner and take a bath. Mi nu even know when him leave the house,” she added.

Residents said that shortly after 2:00 pm today, Richards and a man had an altercation over a goat the man wanted to purchase. Richards refused to sell him the animal, they said.

An eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that the man then went home and returned with a knife, which he allegedly used to stab Richards in his upper body. The man later fled the scene. The police have told the man's father that if he returns he should turn him over to them.

Investigations are on-going.

Kimberley Peddie