Disruption of CAC phone lines and Internet services

Disruption of CAC phone lines and Internet servicesFriday, March 25, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) wishes to advise the public of the disruption of its phone lines, which has impacted its Electronic Management Systems and other Internet services.
While the technicians are working to repair the system to restore communication, individuals are being encouraged to leave messages at (876) 619-4222-30. All queries will be answered once the issue has been resolved.
The management and staff at the CAC apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.
For further information and updates, visit the CAC's website at https://www.cac.gov.jm/.
