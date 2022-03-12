Distin equals national women's indoor high jump record

ALABAMA, USA- Lamara Distin equalled her Jamaican national women's indoor high jump record on Saturday as she cleared 1.92m to win the women's high jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Texas A&M junior joined former Kingston College jumper Wayne Pinnock of the University of Tennessee who won the men's long jump on Friday night.

Distin beat her former teammate, Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Tyra Gittens, now of the University of Texas, who cleared a season's best 1.89m for second, while Rachel Glenn of the University of South Carolina was third with 1.86m.

The former ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs gold medal winner, equalled her own College leading mark and the facility record also held by American Chaunte Lowe.

-Paul A Reid