District Constable killed in Manchester; gunman shot dead

District Constable killed in Manchester; gunman shot deadSaturday, December 04, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police in Manchester are probing last night's murder of their colleague, a district constable, who was gunned down during an alleged robbery at Abbey Gardens in Kingsland.
A suspect was also killed during the incident.
The police are yet to name the district constable.
Kingsland is located west of Mandeville, close to Spur Tree.
Preliminary reports are that the sometime before 10:00 pm the district constable left a business establishment when loud explosions were heard.
He was later found suffering from gunshot wounds while another man who was armed was also injured.
They were both taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
When contacted, the Police's Constabulary Communications Unit confirmed the incident and said it was being investigated as a robbery.
Kasey Williams
