District constable dies in suspected suicide in Spanish Town

A policeman reportedly committed suicide at his home in Green Acres in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Alrick Atkinson, a 48-year-old district constable who was stationed in August Town.

The Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident.

“We don't have much details yet but we are trying to ascertain more information from investigating officers who are on the scene,” a representative told Observer Online.

It is the latest tragedy to hit the Jamaica Constabulary Force which is mourning the deaths of four members in just over a week.