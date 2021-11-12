District constable found shot to death in vehicle in Mona

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A district constable was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Mona, St Andrew on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Okeeno Haughton who was assigned to Detention and Courts.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 9:30pm, the district constable was found with gunshot wounds slumped around the steering wheel of his Toyota Corolla motorcar on Buttercup Drive.

Further information will be provided on this developing story.