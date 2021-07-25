District constables slapped with ganja charge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two district constables have been arrested and charged following the seizure of 2.3 pounds of ganja during a joint operation by police personnel from the Narcotics Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) at the Horizon Park Remand Centre in Kingston on Saturday, July 24.

The men have been identified as 29-year-old Laphiama Rowe of Langston Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 and 44-year-old Keava Henry of Wavell Avenue, Kingston.

The narcotics police report that during the operation, which began about 9:00 am, Rowe and Henry were accosted, searched and the ganja found on their person. The team also seized other contraband items, including three cellular phones and two cellular phone chargers during the operation.

Both District Constables were charged with illegal possession of ganja. Their court dates are to be finalised.