District constables slapped with ganja charge

District constables slapped with ganja chargeSunday, July 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two district constables have been arrested and charged following the seizure of 2.3 pounds of ganja during a joint operation by police personnel from the Narcotics Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) at the Horizon Park Remand Centre in Kingston on Saturday, July 24.
The men have been identified as 29-year-old Laphiama Rowe of Langston Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3 and 44-year-old Keava Henry of Wavell Avenue, Kingston.
The narcotics police report that during the operation, which began about 9:00 am, Rowe and Henry were accosted, searched and the ganja found on their person. The team also seized other contraband items, including three cellular phones and two cellular phone chargers during the operation.
Both District Constables were charged with illegal possession of ganja. Their court dates are to be finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy