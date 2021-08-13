Disturbance in Atlantic expected to become tropical storm tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is monitoring a disturbance over the central tropical Atlantic, which it says is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday.

The Met Service said a tropical storm watch is issued for a portion of the Leeward Islands.

The Met Service said that at 1100 am, the disturbance was centred near latitude 15.3 degrees North, longitude 49.3 degrees West.

The system is moving toward the west near 33 km/h, and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected into early next week.

It added that the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over them Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the Met Service said the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression tonight and a tropical storm by Saturday.