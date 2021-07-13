Do not enter burning buildings, fire chief cautions in wake of house blaze

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Dennis Lyon, Acting Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Clarendon division, is warning individuals that when there's a fire, they are to exit the burning building and do not attempt to return.

"I am warning the public that once you leave a burning building, you should not return. The firefighters are there and will assist and their job is to prevent [injuries] and so once you get out of the building do not go back inside because it is dangerous. If we are monitoring a section of the building and you enter through another section, you enter at your own risk and it is not advisable,” Lyon said.

He issued that warning on the heels of a fire that razed a two-bedroom dwelling house on Sodium Avenue in Mineral Heights Clarendon around 3:00 am Tuesday morning.

It's reported that three of the four occupants were at home when the fire started.

"She took the toddler and her son outside and allegedly returned to retrieve her handbag and got trapped inside" said the Acting Deputy Superintendent.

A neighbour who gave his name as Oshane said he was inside sometime after 3:00 am when he heard cries for help.

"Mi hear somebody bawl out and when mi look there was a blazing fire inside the house and then by time mi come out mi see the lady at di grill and she a bawl out fi help. We a try fi prise di grill but it a burn so other people fall in and we were able fi prise off the grill and get her out" he said.

"It was a difficult process to get access to the house because the intensity of the fire was unbearable at times but we kept on wetting her with the hose while we managed to get her out."

The woman is said to have sustained serious injuries to her upper body.

There was a toddler about four-years-old inside who suffered minor burns to her hands and back. There was another person who escaped injuries. She was transported to hospital for treatment but was later transferred to another facility due to the severity of her injuries.

The Acting Deputy Superintendent also had a warning for people who make fires inside their homes to get rid of mosquitoes.

"Your home is full of combustible material all around... and to make up a fire inside a building is wrong and you are putting your life and those of your family members at risk" he said advising that people get a mosquito destroyer and put it in a safe container away from flammable material.