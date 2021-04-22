Do not spread false information on COVID vaccine, urges Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says members of the public should refrain from spreading false information and verbally attacking healthcare workers who have done their job with distinction in the fight against COVID-19.

“The anti-vax movement is alive and active and with each day we do experience in public health, whether through cyber space or otherwise, acts of verbal attacks, even threats in some cases, because of the work the Government and the public health team, with the support of all of us in this Parliament, are doing to overcome this COVID-19 threat,” he said.

Tufton was speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday.

“I personally have received hate mail and many others have. The issue around persons who have died having taken the AstraZeneca vaccine and the links between the vaccine and death have featured prominently with a certain degree of venom by those who are looking for a reason to promote the anti-vaccine movement, and I want to just ask persons to desist,” he said.

The minister called on well-thinking Jamaicans to condemn those efforts and support the efforts of the country's public health team.