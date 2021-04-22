Do not spread false information on COVID vaccine, urges Tufton

Do not spread false information on COVID vaccine, urges TuftonThursday, April 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says members of the public should refrain from spreading false information and verbally attacking healthcare workers who have done their job with distinction in the fight against COVID-19.
“The anti-vax movement is alive and active and with each day we do experience in public health, whether through cyber space or otherwise, acts of verbal attacks, even threats in some cases, because of the work the Government and the public health team, with the support of all of us in this Parliament, are doing to overcome this COVID-19 threat,” he said.
Tufton was speaking in the House of Representatives yesterday.
“I personally have received hate mail and many others have. The issue around persons who have died having taken the AstraZeneca vaccine and the links between the vaccine and death have featured prominently with a certain degree of venom by those who are looking for a reason to promote the anti-vaccine movement, and I want to just ask persons to desist,” he said.
The minister called on well-thinking Jamaicans to condemn those efforts and support the efforts of the country's public health team.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy