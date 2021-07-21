Do research on source of COVID vaccine info, NCU professor cautions

Do research on source of COVID vaccine info, NCU professor cautionsWednesday, July 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Professor of Psychology at Northern Caribbean University, Dr Orlean Brown-Earle, is encouraging the public to research the source they receive information from as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccines.
This was a result of many Jamaicans still being hesitant to be inoculated against the virus.
Urging the public to do adequate research when presented with new information, the professor said, “I encourage people to read and ask questions when they get information. So when somebody sends you a ridiculous TikTok about somebody who says something negative about the thing. Google the person, encourage people to seek information from the sources that they are gathering information from.”
Brown-Earle suggests that the main reason behind people's hesitancy is due to the amount of misinformation that surrounds the virus and subsequently the vaccines.
“Misinformation is the number one cause. There's so much circulating and it's sensational. As human beings we gravitate to that which is exciting and sensational and shocking. It's just a part of the human psyche to want to associate with those kinds of things,” Brown-Earle said.
In addition to this, she explained that religion plays a great role in vaccine hesitancy, “because the bible talks about wars and rumours of war and pestilences and so on, people decide their own pestilence and so a pestilence for some people is COVID, not recognising it's another form of the flu and what is really happening is that the authorities are ensuring that it doesn't spread more than it needs to”.
Not holding her punches, Brown-Earle told OBSERVER ONLINE that the media has fostered a space of fear in the public.
She said, “Every psy-fi gives you the impression that it is the end of the world and so for people to experience a lock-down like this it must be that it is the end of the world.”
In addition, Brown-Earle said the reason people tend to distrust authority is because, “familiarity breeds contempt. People are so used to and close to persons who share and give information that they personalise it and they don't objectify the information that is shared”.
The country has fully vaccinated 118,301 or four per cent of the population, with at least 177,939 or six per cent of the population receiving a first dose.
Over the last 24-hours the country has recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 51,404.
Candice Haughton
