Doctor's car stolen from May Pen Hospital

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Medical doctor Joshua Daye was left in shock last Friday after his car was stolen from the hospital's parking lot while he laboured away in the May Pen Hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward.

Daye told OBSERVER ONLINE that the last time he saw his white Toyota Axio was when he parked it in the hospital's main parking lot about 8:40 am. He had parked there as the staff parking lot's limited spaces were all taken, he explained.

“I came back about 12:30 pm and I noticed there was another car in the spot. I was shocked, I couldn't believe what was happening. I even thought I forgot where I had parked so I walked around for about three minutes searching. But the last thing I could remember was that I reversed into that specific spot,” he said.

The security guards who monitor the hospital gate were unable to help, he said.

“When I realised what happened, I went straight to the security and asked if he didn't see that my car was being driven out. None of them saw anything. I was only instructed to go and report it to the police,” said an annoyed Dr Daye.

“This is just carelessness,” he added.