Doctor's car stolen from May Pen Hospital

Doctor's car stolen from May Pen HospitalMonday, September 27, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Medical doctor Joshua Daye was left in shock last Friday after his car was stolen from the hospital's parking lot while he laboured away in the May Pen Hospital's COVID-19 isolation ward.
Daye told OBSERVER ONLINE that the last time he saw his white Toyota Axio was when he parked it in the hospital's main parking lot about 8:40 am. He had parked there as the staff parking lot's limited spaces were all taken, he explained.
“I came back about 12:30 pm and I noticed there was another car in the spot. I was shocked, I couldn't believe what was happening. I even thought I forgot where I had parked so I walked around for about three minutes searching. But the last thing I could remember was that I reversed into that specific spot,” he said.
The security guards who monitor the hospital gate were unable to help, he said.
“When I realised what happened, I went straight to the security and asked if he didn't see that my car was being driven out. None of them saw anything. I was only instructed to go and report it to the police,” said an annoyed Dr Daye.
“This is just carelessness,” he added.
