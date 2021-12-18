'Doctor Do' shot dead in St Elizabeth restaurant

'Doctor Do' shot dead in St Elizabeth restaurantSaturday, December 18, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have identified a man who was shot dead by a gunman at a restaurant in Gazeland near Nain, St Elizabeth last night.
He is 29-year-old Dwayne Brooks, otherwise called 'Doctor Do', of Lititz District, a community on the Manchester/ St Elizabeth border.
Reports are that about 6:30 pm, Brooks was at a restaurant when he was pounced upon by a gunman.
The gunman opened fire hitting Brooks multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Brooks was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
Kasey Williams
