'Doctor Do' shot dead in St Elizabeth restaurant

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have identified a man who was shot dead by a gunman at a restaurant in Gazeland near Nain, St Elizabeth last night.

He is 29-year-old Dwayne Brooks, otherwise called 'Doctor Do', of Lititz District, a community on the Manchester/ St Elizabeth border.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm, Brooks was at a restaurant when he was pounced upon by a gunman.

The gunman opened fire hitting Brooks multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Brooks was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Kasey Williams