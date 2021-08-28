Doctor laments 'dangerous' COVID situation as Jamaica runs short on oxygen

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With Jamaica's medical oxygen supply reportedly at low levels at some hospitals, one medical doctor says the COVID-19 situation facing the country is "dangerous", arguing that more no-movement days are needed to address the rise in cases.

"Jamaica cannot continue like this. Family members are dying days a part; people walking in [hospitals] with breathing difficulties; doctors and nurses on the verge of breaking down; and to complicate things, now oxygen supplies are low at several hospitals that I am aware of," lamented the male doctor, who asked for his identity to be withheld.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, confirmed on Saturday that the island's hospitals were running low on medical oxygen, due to more COVID-19 patients being hospitalised. The local supplier of the commodity, IGL, is having challenges with supplying hospitals, according to the minister in a media interview.

For his part, the medical doctor who spoke to Observer Online shared that the COVID-19 pandemic was taking a toll on hospitals.

"In my years in the system, I have never seen the health system like this... The situation is dangerous, as young, middle aged and elderly persons are coming down with the virus," he said.

In relation to the shortage of medical oxygen, the doctor explained that at his public hospital, word came sometime after 11 o'clock Friday night that the local supplier of oxygen, IGL, had challenges meeting supply.

"Based on that, we were advised to manage and conserve until Monday when the situation should ease somewhat," he shared, reiterating that the development has left doctors and nurses "concerned", as "sick persons" were still coming into health facilities with breathing challenges.

"Rotating mobile oxygen cylinders to those patients who need it at times is the best we can do right now, along with monitoring them carefully," the doctor shared.

Meanwhile, the health professional made a plea to Jamaicans to follow the COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.

"We have Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and the good old, long-serving AstraZeneca, which was here from the beginning. Get one nuh. Do it for us health workers who are tired," he pleaded.

The doctor also called on the Andrew Holness-led administration to implement more no-movement days to stop the third wave of the coronavirus in the country.

"We have to limit movement of people, so I am calling on the Government and the prime minister to implement some more no-movement days. It is the only way the doctors and nurses and other personnel will get some needed ease from the evil, evil thing," the doctor said.

He added: "Sometimes it is hard to do the right thing, but my colleagues are burning themselves out. We have families, we have children, we have sick relatives, and yes, we have families affected by COVID-19 too, so we need a break for our sanity."

On Thursday, Jamaica recorded its highest number of coronavirus hospitalisations, 739 patients. That number fell by 11 on Friday, according to the Health and Wellness Ministry.

For its part, the Opposition urged the Government to immediately reach out to the United States and Canada for emergency supplies of oxygen to be airlifted to Jamaica to alleviate the critical shortage affecting the hospital system.

In a statement on Saturday, Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, alleged that most hospitals had either run dangerously low or were out of oxygen.

He said the hospitals are in a crisis as COVID-19 and other emergency patients require oxygen.

Guy said his information was that the local supplier, IGL, has run out of supplies and shipments from Trinidad and Mexico were not expected until Monday. He said with Hurricane Ida affecting the Gulf region, no chances should be taken as there could be shipping disruptions.

As a result, Guy said, the Opposition wants the government to use the diplomatic channel to make contact with a view to securing emergency supplies for the island.