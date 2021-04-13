Doctor plants 130,000 seedlings in Forestry Dept's 'Three Million Trees in Three Years' initiative

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Since the launch of the National Tree Planting Initiative (NTPI) in 2019, Dr Satyanarayana Parvataneni has planted approximately 130,000 seedlings towards the 'Three Million Trees in Three Years' goal.

According to a release from the Forestry Department, Dr Parvataneni said he intends to double this amount before the end of the three-year programme.

Dr Parvataneni, a private planter under the Forestry Department's Private Forestry Programme, said he fully supports the initiative and believes that the target is achievable.

“If everybody is serious and sincere, it really can be done but everyone involved has to be committed,” he said. He noted, however, that it is better to be done by private people instead of the government to minimize costs.

“The 130,000 seedlings that have been planted were all produced by us, the only thing we bought were seedling bags. We have completely cut transportation costs because all the seedlings were propagated where they were planted," he said.

According to the Forestry Department Dr Parvataneni has been propagating his own seedlings for the almost four years, a feat he credits to the technical advice received under the Private Forestry Programme.

"We have propagated (Jamaican) Mahogany, Blue Mahoe and Cedar seedlings and we want to introduce different species and start propagating them,” he shared.

Dr Parvataneni suggested that the government consider providing even more incentives for more private persons to get involved in tree planting initiatives.

In the meantime, the Forestry Department is encouraging private landowners with at least a quarter of an acre (1,011 sq m) of land not under productive use to participate in the Private Forestry Programme and join the effort to plant trees towards the Three Million in Three Years goal of the National Tree Planting Initiative.

Persons wanting more information on the Private Forestry Programme and the National Tree Planting Initiative including the #MyTreeLegacy promotion may call the Forestry Department at (876) 618-3205 or email fdinfo@forestry.gov.jm.