Doctors feel insulted, exploited - JMDA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) says its members feel insulted and exploited by the Ministry of Health and Wellness' contract offers to junior doctors.

The JMDA made the remarks in a statement in response to news that several junior doctors at hospitals across the island have called out sick.

In its statement the JMDA said its doctors have been working under ''tremendous strain and arduous conditions for many years'', with the circumstances having worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the association said the ''Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to disregard the pre-negotiated and signed Heads of Agreement by offering six-months and one year contracts.''

The association's full statement is below;

Today is internationally recognized as Doctors' Day, and we would like to publicly thank our doctors for valiantly and proudly battling on the frontline in Jamaica's fight against COVID-19. It is, however, not a day that many can celebrate. The JMDA has come to understand that many junior doctors have called in sick today and are unable to attend work.

The doctors have been working under tremendous strain and arduous conditions for many years; these onerous circumstances have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite all the sacrifices by the doctors, the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to disregard the pre-negotiated and signed Heads of Agreement by offering six-months and one year contracts.

We view these offers as a tactic to bypass the negotiating table and fear they will now use this to offer contracts of any length thereby removing job security and any benefits that are attached to our contracts.

The JMDA views this action as a steady pattern of eroding the doctors' employment standards. Not only are doctors not being offered permanent posts, they are now only given fixed term contracts which have been trending downwards... three years to two years to one year and now six months. We view these offers as a direct insult and a form of exploitation. When does it end?

The Ministry of Health & Wellness' insistence on breaching the Heads of Agreement by offering junior doctors six-months and one year contracts has led to numerous negotiations, all ending at a standstill.

We have had meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, all yielding the same response: that they will continue to offer the shortened contracts against the Heads of Agreement, despite all conditions not being met as we have repeatedly highlighted.

We wish our members a speedy recovery so that we may assume our duties and continue to serve the people of Jamaica.