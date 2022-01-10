Doctors race to save lives after NYC fire that killed 17

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City's deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through a high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children.

Dozens of people were hospitalised, including several in critical condition, after Sunday's fire in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams called it an “unspeakable tragedy” at a news conference near the scene.

“This tragedy is not going to define us,” Adams said. “It is going to show our resiliency.”

The dead included children as young as 4 years old, said City Council Member Oswald Feliz.

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building.

The flames damaged only a small part of the building, but smoke poured through the apartment's open door and turned stairwells — the only method of escape in a building too tall for fire escapes — into dark, ash-choked death traps.

Some people could not escape because of the smoke, Nigro said. Others became incapacitated as they tried to get out. Firefighters found victims on every floor, many in cardiac and respiratory arrest, Nigro said.

Limp children were given oxygen after they were carried out. Some who fled had soot-covered faces.

Firefighters continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out, Adams said.

“Their oxygen tanks were empty, and they still pushed through the smoke,” he said.

An investigation was underway to determine how the fire spread and whether anything could have been done to prevent or contain the blaze, Nigro said.