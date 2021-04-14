'Dog Paw' freed by Court of Appeal

'Dog Paw' freed by Court of AppealWednesday, April 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Alleged gang leader Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton has been freed by the Court of Appeal after serving seven years in prison.
Linton, who was at one time named the most wanted man in Jamaica, was serving a 15-year sentence for two gun-related convictions.
Linton had received 15 years for each charge, for a total of 30 years' imprisonment.
However, the sentences were to run concurrently.
