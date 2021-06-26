Dog Paw reportedly shot, hospitalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reputed gang leader Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton was reportedly shot by armed men in the Cane River area of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Saturday evening.

Police sources say Linton and three other men were in the area about 8pm when they were attacked by gunmen. All four men were shot and hospitalised.

The conditions of the injured men were not immediately known.

Linton, who was in 2013 sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm, was freed recently after his conviction was quashed in the Court of Appeal. His co-accused, Micah Allen, who was similarly charged and sentenced, was also freed in the high court.

Correction: An earlier version of this post stated that Linton was shot in Tavern, St Andrew.