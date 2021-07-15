Dog mauling case: Chuck tells St Ann cop to get court order to euthanise dogs

OCHO RIOS, St Ann – Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has instructed St Ann's top cop, Superintendent Dwight Powell, to get a court order for the humane killing of two pitbulls that mauled an elderly woman in June. For more than a month, the dogs have been attacking staff at the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) who now feel they are uncontrollable.

"These two dogs that hurt the 61-year old lady was sent to JSPCA and over the past week the lady responsible for the dogs said they are vicious and out of control. One of them attacked one of the handlers and all she tried to see if they could be trained they can't be properly dealt with," Chuck said yesterday during a commissioning ceremony for Justices of the Peace. “I asked the superintendent to go the court tomorrow [today] because JSPCA has had them for five weeks and she wants something to done. The longer they stay there her staff will be injured. In every attempt to care for them the dogs are attacking them."

The law, he says, allows for animals to be humanely put down.

"Under section nine of the… Act it says that in addition to any penalty, the court may order that the dog may be humanely euthanised by a veterinary service at the expense of the owner of the dog," he explained.

The dogs, Castro and Blacks, attacked Bavette Watson-Balfour on June 12 in Eltham Ocho Rios as she made her way to work. She was left to nurse multiple wounds all over her body. Carlington Reid, who allegedly owns the dogs, is the first person charged under the Dogs (Liability for Attacks) Act, 2020.

According to Chuck, Reid has indicated that the gate through which the dogs escaped was malfunctioning. However the minister, who urged Superintendent Powell to prosecute all delinquent dog owners, said no excuses will be accepted.

Under the Act, anyone injured by another's dog while in a public space has up to six years to file a civil claim. Dog owners can also be charged with a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to $500,000 or six months' imprisonment.

"I know the owners may say, 'I was at work and someone leave the gate open'. Well it's too late now because someone got hurt; and when someone is hurt there must be correction. We need to send a signal across Jamaica that when owners don't keep their dogs within their private space they will be held responsible for injuries that they cause to innocent bystanders," Chuck stressed.

Dogs can be useful, he said, under the right conditions.

"Let it be known that dogs are man's best friend and I have no difficulty with them being kept because they can be good watch dogs. But they must be treated and [well] cared for because if they are not treated humanely that can get out of control. When that happens the owners will be [held] responsible," he warned.

Akera Davis