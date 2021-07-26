Dols third in 'fly' heat, fails to advance to semis

Dols third in 'fly' heat, fails to advance to semisMonday, July 26, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan- Keanan Dols made his Olympic debut Monday when he finished third in the first heat of the men's 200m butterfly in 2:00.25 minutes but failed to advance to the semi-finals, finishing 34th overall.
The Westmoreland native who is the first University of Pennsylvania swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in 45 years, since 1976, was competitive as he was third after the first 50 metres and at the half way stage. He fell behind at the 150 metre mark but rallied to place third just outside of his personal best of 2:00.03 minutes.
Syria's Ayman Kelzi- 1:59.57 minutes and Iran's Martin Balsini- 1:59.97 minutes, both personal best times, were first and second but also failed to advance.
Dols will return to the pool on Wednesday morning, Jamaican time, when he will compete in his favoured 200m individual medley, were he is the national record holder.
-Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy