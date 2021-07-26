Dols third in 'fly' heat, fails to advance to semis

TOKYO, Japan- Keanan Dols made his Olympic debut Monday when he finished third in the first heat of the men's 200m butterfly in 2:00.25 minutes but failed to advance to the semi-finals, finishing 34th overall.

The Westmoreland native who is the first University of Pennsylvania swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in 45 years, since 1976, was competitive as he was third after the first 50 metres and at the half way stage. He fell behind at the 150 metre mark but rallied to place third just outside of his personal best of 2:00.03 minutes.

Syria's Ayman Kelzi- 1:59.57 minutes and Iran's Martin Balsini- 1:59.97 minutes, both personal best times, were first and second but also failed to advance.

Dols will return to the pool on Wednesday morning, Jamaican time, when he will compete in his favoured 200m individual medley, were he is the national record holder.

-Paul Reid