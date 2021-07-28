Dols third in 200m individual medley heat, misses out on semifinals

Dols third in 200m individual medley heat, misses out on semifinalsWednesday, July 28, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Keanan Dols completed his Olympic schedule after he placed third in his heat of the men's 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, recording 2:04.29 in the first heat to finish 43rd of the 45 swimmers who took part in the first round.
Dols, who went in the event with a best time of 2:02.15 seconds, faded after a good start. He led his heat at the half-way stage but was passed by Panama's Bernard Tyler Christianson (2:02.70) and Lebanon's Munzer Mark Kabbara (2:03.08).
The University of Pennsylvania swimmer, who had competed in the 200m butterfly earlier, was second after the butterfly lap in 26.38 seconds. He took over the lead after the backstroke, splitting 31.25 seconds for 57.63 seconds at the half-way stage but was caught near the end of the breaststroke leg, touching the wall in 1:33.69 seconds.
Dols then split 30.60 seconds on the freestyle leg.
-Paul A Reid
