Domestic brawl lands Clarendon man in hot water

Domestic brawl lands Clarendon man in hot waterSunday, January 09, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - One man was arrested and slapped with multiple charges following an altercation with a woman in Kellits district, Clarendon, after he reportedly punched her in the face multiple times.
The incident resulted in 40-year-old Floyd Christie, otherwise 'Brock', of Rhoden Hall district, Crofts Hill, being charged.
Reports are that about 5:30 pm on Friday, Christie and the woman had a dispute and it subsequently escalated when Christie allegedly punched the woman in the face several times causing swelling and bruises. It is also alleged that he stole the woman's handbag that contained $7,000 and a Samsung cellular phone valued at $27,000.
On Saturday, Christie turned himself in to the police and was charged with robbery with violence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear before the Chapelton Parish Court on Wednesday, February 23.
