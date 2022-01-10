Dominica Government denies Health Minister has been hospitalised

Dominica Government denies Health Minister has been hospitalisedMonday, January 10, 2022
|
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) – The Dominica government on Monday denied social media reports that Health Minister Dr Irvine McIntyre is hospitalised and has declared that he is not ill.
A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister noted it is aware of the reports circulating on social media that “Dr McIntyre, who was elected to office in the December 2019 general election, has been hospitalised as a result of his illness” and described the reports as “untrue”.
It went on further to note that McIntyre “is currently not a patient at any hospital or medical facility” and that he “is out of state on private business”.
The social media reports had claimed that the minister had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised in Barbados.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy