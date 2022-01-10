Dominica Government denies Health Minister has been hospitalised

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) – The Dominica government on Monday denied social media reports that Health Minister Dr Irvine McIntyre is hospitalised and has declared that he is not ill.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister noted it is aware of the reports circulating on social media that “Dr McIntyre, who was elected to office in the December 2019 general election, has been hospitalised as a result of his illness” and described the reports as “untrue”.

It went on further to note that McIntyre “is currently not a patient at any hospital or medical facility” and that he “is out of state on private business”.

The social media reports had claimed that the minister had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised in Barbados.