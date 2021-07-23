Dominica temporarily bans importation of several products

Dominica temporarily bans importation of several productsFriday, July 23, 2021
|
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC)— The Dominica government is temporarily suspending the importation of a number of products from more developed countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) as well as from countries outside the region.
Among the products are aerated beverages, aerated waters, as well as wheat or meslin flour.
The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development, said the decision to temporarily suspend the importation of the goods had been taken under the Community origin treatment on imports, which means the access accorded to goods which are of Community origin to the markets of member states without the application of import duties or quantitative restrictions.
It said Article 164 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC), which governs the regional integration movement, is being implemented “in an effort to honour its obligations under the RTC and to provide an environment of growth in the manufacturing Sector.
“In accordance with Article 164, Dominica will suspend Community origin treatment (temporarily) on imports of a specified list of goods which are imported from More Developed Countries (MDCs) of Caricom and from the rest of the world” and that the objective of the decision is to enable sustained increases in trade within the OECS and Belize.
As a result, waters; beers, malt, curry powder, pasta, prepared gasses: acetylene and oxygen are other products coming under the temporary ban.
“The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is committed to the manufacturing and productive sectors and therefore aims, by this initiative, to increase their productive capacities to trade regionally and further afield,” the ministry added.
