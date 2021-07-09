Dominican Court dismisses 'Treating' case against PM Skerrit, gov't ministers

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC)— A magistrate has dismissed a case against Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and 14 other members of his ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sherma Dalrymple notified the court of her decision to discontinue the matter.

Skerrit and his co-accused had all pleaded not guilty when they appeared in the Roseau Magistrate Court on a charge of treating earlier this year.

In March, the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed an appeal filed by Skerrit and other DLP candidates who were successful in the 2014 general elections, reinstating complaints filed against them for the charge of Treating.

Treating refers to directly or indirectly providing food, drink or entertainment to a person, during or after an election, with the aim of corruptly influencing that person's vote. The law in Dominica is that a person convicted of treating is disqualified from sitting in the House of Assembly and cannot run for elections for seven years.

Magistrate Bernard Pacquette said based on the request of the DPP he had no choice but to discharge the defendants for want of prosecution.

The allegations had been made by three supporters of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Antoine Defoe, Mervin JnBaptiste and Edingcot St Valle. Jn Baptiste later pulled out of the case while Defoe has since died. St Valle was not present in court on Thursday.

According to the charge read out in the court, in the run-up to the December 8, 2014 general election, the government ministers did work together to corruptly influence the results of the election by engaging in the unlawful act of treating by hosting two free concerts at the Windsor Park Sport Stadium.

The first event was held on November 28, 2014, and featured three time Grammy award winner and international gospel star, Donnie McClurkin whilst the second event was held on December 6, 2014, featuring Morgan Heritage, which is said to have corruptly influence the Dominican electorates to vote for the candidates of the DLP, contrary to Dominica's House of Assembly Election Act.

The DLP won the election by a 15-6 margin, and in its ruling, the CCJ dismissed the appeal and affirmed the order of the Court of Appeal, reinstating the Magistrate's summonses for the appellants to appear to answer the election charge.

“I came for the fight, when we looked at the papers that were disclosed to us, we formed the view that really there was no chance of success…and apparently the DPP formed a similar view,” said Barbados-based Queen Counsel, Andrew Pilgrim, who was leading the defence for Skerrit and the other accused persons.

“The DPP in my view did the right thing. Sometimes I thing people feel that every case should go through court and that is the only way you could know everything that has happened. But all the papers were disclosed to all the parties and the DPP has a duty to protect citizens from an abuse and in her view it was an abuse to have the defendant's grog through a trial on these matters. I think she was right,” Pilgrim added.

Pilgrim said that while he does not believe that an appeal would be filed “I think the case is flawed in many ways and it would be very difficult for them to succeed”.