Dominican Republic closes border after Haiti president assassinated

Dominican Republic closes border after Haiti president assassinatedWednesday, July 07, 2021
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AFP)— The Dominican Republic on Wednesday shuttered its border with Haiti after the assassination of the neighboring country's president, Jovenel Moise.
The countries share a 380-kilometer (240-mile) border on the island of Hispaniola, and defense ministry spokesman Ceinett Sanchez told AFP its closure would be "immediate."
Dominican President Luis Abinader condemned the killing, saying on Twitter the crime "undermines the democratic order in Haiti and the region."
He offered condolences to the family of Moise and his wife Martine, who was wounded, and to the Haitian people.
Local media said Abinader had summoned military leaders to analyse the situation on the island.
Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Moise was assassinated at his home in the early morning hours by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish.
Martine Moise was taken to hospital.
The United States condemned the killing as "horrific" and said it was ready to assist in any investigation.
