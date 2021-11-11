Dominican Republic donates 50k doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Dominican Republic donates 50k doses of COVID-19 vaccines to JamaicaThursday, November 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has lauded the Dominican Republic for helping to boost the national vaccination programme with its donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.
Speaking at a recent ceremony held at the National Arena in St Andrew, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the fight against COVID-19 is beneficial to regional and global populations.
“We see it as securing our population, that is our primary obligation, but, restoring normality to relations and activities, the flow of people and goods, and all the other important things,” the Minister said, adding that the Dominican Republic’s gift shows commonality between the two countries.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said the support is “critical” to Jamaica’s response to the pandemic.
“We are determined to increase the vaccination rate among Jamaicans, to allow for the safe resumption of economic and social activity,” Johnson said, stressing that the vaccine donation represents a “great moment” of friendship and solidarity.
In September, the Dominican Republic Government instituted a COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme with a donation of some 505,000 doses to countries in the greater Caribbean.
The Dominican Republic Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Angie Martinez Tejera, said her country and Jamaica have had many years of friendship, and they are continuing the closeness in combatting the pandemic.
“We are convinced that if all international planners continue to support each other, together, we will be able to overcome quickly the challenges, resulting from this pandemic,” the Ambassador stated.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy