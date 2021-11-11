Dominican Republic donates 50k doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has lauded the Dominican Republic for helping to boost the national vaccination programme with its donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Speaking at a recent ceremony held at the National Arena in St Andrew, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the fight against COVID-19 is beneficial to regional and global populations.

“We see it as securing our population, that is our primary obligation, but, restoring normality to relations and activities, the flow of people and goods, and all the other important things,” the Minister said, adding that the Dominican Republic’s gift shows commonality between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said the support is “critical” to Jamaica’s response to the pandemic.

“We are determined to increase the vaccination rate among Jamaicans, to allow for the safe resumption of economic and social activity,” Johnson said, stressing that the vaccine donation represents a “great moment” of friendship and solidarity.

In September, the Dominican Republic Government instituted a COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme with a donation of some 505,000 doses to countries in the greater Caribbean.

The Dominican Republic Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Angie Martinez Tejera, said her country and Jamaica have had many years of friendship, and they are continuing the closeness in combatting the pandemic.

“We are convinced that if all international planners continue to support each other, together, we will be able to overcome quickly the challenges, resulting from this pandemic,” the Ambassador stated.