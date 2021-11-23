Dominicans to enjoy visa-free travel to China

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) – Dominica and China have signed an agreement for visa-free travel between the two countries with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit saying it underscores the ongoing strong relationship between Beijing and Roseau.

“This clearly is a special dispensation and consideration which China is granting, especially in this pandemic period, so we are even more grateful for the signing of this agreement.

“These bilateral relations are entrenched in our recognition that there is but one China. And as we have said many times, Dominica will assist, where it can, in the peaceful reunification of China,” Skerrit said, in reference to China considering Taiwan, which has diplomatic relations with less than a handful of Caribbean countries, as a renegade province.

Skerrit signed the agreement on Monday with the newly accredited Chinese ambassador Lin Xianjiang, who had earlier indicated that Beijing wanted to push its relations with Dominica “to new heights”.

“We want to push our bilateral relations to new heights and to facilitate international travel between our two peoples. I wish, with this agreement coming into effect, that the bilateral relations can be heightened further, the people to people exchanges can be made closer and we can bring our friendship to a new level,” he said while presenting his credentials to President Charles Savarin.

The visa-free agreement takes immediate effect. Dominica and China formally established diplomatic relations in March 2004.