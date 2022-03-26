Donald Glover hires Malia Obama to write for his new show

UNITED STATES — Donald Glover has confirmed that he's hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming Amazon series, tentatively titled “Hive.”

According to an article published by the New York Post, Glover, 38, confirmed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair on Friday.



In the interview, Glover insisted that the former first daughter who is now 23 years old, did not get the opportunity by way of nepotism. Describing Obama as "an amazingly talented person", Glover said the young screen-writer who graduated from Harvard University last year is really focused and hardworking.



Glover's brother, Stephen, 31, is also working on the upcoming Amazon series, the New York Post said.



“I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon,” Stephen told Vanity Fair. “Her writing style is great. Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers' room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything.”



Details about the series haven't been disclosed. However, the New York post stated that the Insider reported last month that the show may revolve around a “'Beyoncé-like figure.”