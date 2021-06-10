Don't become complacent about COVID-19, warns Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton is warning Jamaicans not to become complacent given the reduced number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases and the easing of restrictions.

Speaking during the ministry's weekly COVID-19 press conference, Tufton said the relaxation of the measures put in place to help curb the spread of the virus, was in response to the many needs of the society.

''With the relaxation (of COVID-19 restrictions) will come an easing of frustrations and the lack of restrictions around movement, the restrictions around economic opportunity and restrictions around social activities,'' Tufton said.

''As a government we fully appreciate and understand that to be restricted in this unusual way will take its toll,'' he added, noting that even though Jamaica is not in the optimal place, clinically, the needs of the country as a whole must be considered.

The minister therefore urged Jamaicans to be responsible and view the relaxed measures as a response to the non-clinical concerns of the society.

He noted that the country still has a far way to go in its vaccination initiative and as such, the virus can still spread quickly which could result in another spike.

As of Wednesday, Jamaica had a total of 49,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 20,733 were active. The country has also recorded 989 virus-related deaths.