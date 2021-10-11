Don't listen to all the foolishness about COVID vaccines, MP Juliet Holness tells constituents

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Describing herself as a COVID-19 "vaccine advocate", Juliet Holness, the Member of Parliament for the St Andrew East Rural constituency, has appealed to constituents to stop listening to "all the foolishness" they hear about vaccines.

Speaking to constituents in Taylor Land in Bull Bay recently, Holness pointed out that without their buy-in to vaccination, the economy would take longer to return to normal, which could lead to them receiving less care packages.

"I am a vaccine advocate. Don't listen to all the foolishness that you hear. Not one single Jamaican has died from taking the vaccine, but they have died from other things. If you have some heart problems and heart problem was going to kill you, it is going to happen anyway. I still believe in healthy eating so I make sure I help to provide you some of the vegetables and food you need when we are doing our food packages."

Holness continued: "Residents I want you to understand that in order to do food packages, if we are not able to get back to a place where we are doing business, collecting taxes, where we have visitors in the country, where our children can go to school and where parson can get to start collecting offerings again, we are not going to be able to operate in the way that we used to before".

She added that she has taken the AstraZeneca vaccine and only experienced minor side effects such as fever. Holness acknowledged a concern she said some residents have, about them still being able to get COVID-19 even if they take the vaccine, saying she is comforted in knowing that people who are vaccinated are at a significantly lower risk of being hospitalised.

"Nothing is wrong with the little side effects that some of the vaccines give. I got AstraZeneca and I got chills for half hour and I felt a little warm for about another half hour and then after that it was gone. I feel so much better because although I wear my mask and encourage you to wear your mask to protect you, the best form of protection that the government has to offer now is us making up our minds and getting vaccinated.

"Residents of Bull Bay, it means that we are putting ourselves in a position that you don't have to be hiding and keeping parties and every minute you have to call me and say the police come and drag you up. I am begging you to go out and encourage other residents to take the vaccine along with their children to get them back to school."

Public Commentator, Kevin O'Brien-Chang, recently recommended that Holness, who is wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, be put in charge of Jamaica's vaccination programme. He said that Jamaica needs "somebody in charge of the vaccination programme overall, who people will listen to".

Holness recently tackled the Ministry of Health and Wellness for its handling of certain aspects of the vaccination programme, with a recent shortage of Pfizer vaccine among the issues.