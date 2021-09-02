'Don't victim blame!' – Justice ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Justice Ministry's Victim Services Division (VSD) is encouraging the public to refrain from blaming victims of serious crimes for the violent acts committed against them.

This admonition comes on the heels of numerous reports of violent crimes, particularly cases involving children who have been sexually abused.

Victim blaming is when the victim of a crime or tragedy is made to feel responsible for the crime that has been committed against them. An individual who defaults to questioning what a victim could have done differently to prevent a crime is, to some degree, participating in the culture of victim blaming.

Clinical psychologist at the Ministry's Victim Services Division, Sheron Hartley-Betancourt, noted that the tendency to blame victims is quite common and happens as a result of ignorance and at times, insensitivity.

“It is unfortunate that many people are unable to understand that bad things happen to good people and do not show understanding to a victim of crime. When people try to express their bravado, they often say things to victims that may cause them to experience self-blame. However, the reality is no matter how cautious and conscientious a person might be, he/she can become a victim of crime,” she explained.

Betancourt stated that while some expressions of victim blaming may be outright in declaring that it is the victim's fault, others are subtle, with the tendency occurring at a disproportionate rate in sexual assault and domestic violence cases, when compared to other types of crimes.

“When there is a news report of a woman being raped, many questions centre on what the victims were wearing or doing that might have "provoked" the attack, or why she did not take extra measures to protect herself from the crime. Some even compare the victims with others who escaped, and refuse to show empathy,” she argued.

Betancourt also highlighted that some parents are guilty of the practice and child victims will blame themselves for the same reasons their parents blame them.

“Parents blame children for being “wayward” or “rude” and conclude that children “deserved” what happened to them, or in other instances, put themselves at risk. Children too, are often blamed for “allowing” themselves to be sexually groomed by adults because they are easily enticed by material things,” she said.

Furthermore, victim blaming can lead to increased and unnecessary suffering for victims. This affects their willingness to respond to counselling as well as other interventions designed to help them cope with the emotional trauma caused by crime.

“To avoid secondary victimisation, those who have suffered from victim blaming tend not to report further crimes and therefore do not receive the care and support necessary to help them recover from the traumatic ordeal. On a societal level, it means fewer crimes get reported and fewer perpetrators get prosecuted,” the clinical psychologist lamented.

The Victim Services Division has recorded more than 84,000 offences against children since 2006 with 27 per cent or 23,000 of them being sex-related offences. Since 1998, the VSD has served over 200,000 clients across its 14 parish offices.

Persons who are interested in accessing the services of the VSD can call (876) 946-0663 or email vsd@moj.gov.jm for more information.