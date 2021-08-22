Doses of Pfizer vaccine still available at St George's College, Medical Doctors Association president says

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, Dr Mindi Fitz Henley, is making an appeal to adults and children 12 and older to get vaccinated today at the St George's College in Kingston.

According to a social media post by Fitz Henley, the high school, which is being used as a vaccination site, still has unused doses of the Pfizer as turnout at the location was poor.

Children 12 and older can get vaccinated once accompanied by a parent.

Education minister, Fayval Williams, previously announced that only vaccinated students will be allowed to attend face-to-face school when the school year resumes.